Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has lashed out at his Seme counterpart, Dr. James Nyikal, after he broke into tears over challenges Kenyan doctors are facing while fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Nyikal wailed uncontrollably in Parliament as he accused the government of neglecting doctors, who are on the frontline in fighting the invisible disease.

“I wish we were having this meeting in the State House with the President chairing then all those who he listens to can make their contribution. Those are the people who we want to listen to. I don’t like this. It is not fair,” stated Nyikal amid sobs.

Reacting to Nyikal’s sobs, Sudi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Nyikal was shedding crocodile tears since he is part of the problem facing doctors across the country.

He said if Nyikal was sincere, he should ask the proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which will cost taxpayers Sh 14 billion, to abandon the report and instead use the money to fight the pandemic.

“Stop crocodile tears Dr. Nyikal. If you are serious about the suffering of Kenyans ask for the Sh14 billion set aside for BBI to be given to fight Corona. It will help doctors,” Sudi said.

