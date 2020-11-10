Tuesday, 10 November 2020 – A notorious gangster, who was previously being pursued by under-cover cop, Hessy Wa Dandora, has excited Kenyans after he posted photos of his current life.

Samson Simiyu alias Bakari Kante, was on Hessy’s radar, for committing robberies in the city.

Back in June, Hessy shared photos of Bakari online and accused him of breaking into several churches and houses and stabbing innocent Kenyans.

The reformed criminal has caused a storm on social media after he shared photos selling cabbages.

Kante revealed that he has reformed after his gang members were gunned down.

Hessy praised Kante and told young people, who are engaged in criminal activities, that it’s never late to reform.

Check out photos of Kante’s current life after reforming.

The Kenyan DAILY POST