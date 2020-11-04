JOB TITLE:                     OFFICE ASSISTANT

NATURE OF JOB:           FULL TIME

JOB LOCATION:             NAIROBI

PACKAGE:                      NEGOTIABLE

Responsibilities

  • Organize office and assist associates in ways that optimize procedures
  • Sort and distribute communications in a timely manner
  • Create and update records ensuring accuracy and validity of information
  • Schedule and plan meetings and appointments
  • Monitor level of supplies and handle shortages
  • Resolve office-related malfunctions and respond to requests or issues
  • Coordinate with other departments to ensure compliance with established policies
  • Maintain trusting relationships with suppliers, customers and colleagues
  • Perform receptionist duties when needed

Qualifications

  • Proven experience as a back-office assistant, office assistant or in another relevant administrative role
  • Working knowledge of office equipment
  • Thorough understanding of office management procedures
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills
  • Analytical abilities and aptitude in problem-solving
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Proficiency in MS Office

How to Apply

Applicants to send CV to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Interview will be on rolling basis until the position is filled.

