JOB TITLE: OFFICE ASSISTANT
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI
PACKAGE: NEGOTIABLE
Responsibilities
- Organize office and assist associates in ways that optimize procedures
- Sort and distribute communications in a timely manner
- Create and update records ensuring accuracy and validity of information
- Schedule and plan meetings and appointments
- Monitor level of supplies and handle shortages
- Resolve office-related malfunctions and respond to requests or issues
- Coordinate with other departments to ensure compliance with established policies
- Maintain trusting relationships with suppliers, customers and colleagues
- Perform receptionist duties when needed
Qualifications
- Proven experience as a back-office assistant, office assistant or in another relevant administrative role
- Working knowledge of office equipment
- Thorough understanding of office management procedures
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
- Analytical abilities and aptitude in problem-solving
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Proficiency in MS Office
How to Apply
Applicants to send CV to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Interview will be on rolling basis until the position is filled.