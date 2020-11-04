JOB TITLE: OFFICE ASSISTANT

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

PACKAGE: NEGOTIABLE

Responsibilities

Organize office and assist associates in ways that optimize procedures

Sort and distribute communications in a timely manner

Create and update records ensuring accuracy and validity of information

Schedule and plan meetings and appointments

Monitor level of supplies and handle shortages

Resolve office-related malfunctions and respond to requests or issues

Coordinate with other departments to ensure compliance with established policies

Maintain trusting relationships with suppliers, customers and colleagues

Perform receptionist duties when needed

Qualifications

Proven experience as a back-office assistant, office assistant or in another relevant administrative role

Working knowledge of office equipment

Thorough understanding of office management procedures

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Analytical abilities and aptitude in problem-solving

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proficiency in MS Office

How to Apply

Applicants to send CV to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Interview will be on rolling basis until the position is filled.