Position: Office Assistant (1 Positions) KMR/12 Vacancy No. FN-015-11-2020
Reports to: Administrator
Locations: Suba/Rongo
Duration: 7 Months
Qualifications
- A Fourth Form or A Level of Education
- Proficiency in MS Office software added advantage
- At least one year experience in a busy office as an Office Assistant
Responsibilities
- Office Cleaning
- Checking on orderliness, cleanliness of the offices
- Preparation and service of office Tea and snacks).
- Maintain the office kitchen area, keeping it clean, and orderly
- Manage kitchen inventory
- Proper photocopying and Record keeping
- Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor or project leadership
Other required skills
- Effective communication skills, both oral and written
- Honest and Trustworthy
- Respectful and Team player
- Ability to Multitask
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program
A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation
A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
Copies of academic and professional certificates
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.