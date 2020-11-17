Position: Office Assistant (1 Positions) KMR/12 Vacancy No. FN-015-11-2020

Reports to: Administrator

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

 Qualifications

  • A Fourth Form or A Level of Education
  • Proficiency in MS Office software added advantage
  • At least one year experience in a busy office as an Office Assistant

Responsibilities

  • Office Cleaning
  • Checking on orderliness, cleanliness of the offices
  • Preparation and service of office Tea and snacks).
  • Maintain the office kitchen area, keeping it clean, and orderly
  • Manage kitchen inventory
  • Proper photocopying and Record keeping
  • Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor or project leadership

Other required skills

  • Effective communication skills, both oral and written
  • Honest and Trustworthy
  • Respectful and Team player
  • Ability to Multitask

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

 Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

 KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply