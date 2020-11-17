Position: Office Assistant (1 Positions) KMR/12 Vacancy No. FN-015-11-2020

Reports to: Administrator

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

Qualifications

A Fourth Form or A Level of Education

Proficiency in MS Office software added advantage

At least one year experience in a busy office as an Office Assistant

Responsibilities

Office Cleaning

Checking on orderliness, cleanliness of the offices

Preparation and service of office Tea and snacks).

Maintain the office kitchen area, keeping it clean, and orderly

Manage kitchen inventory

Proper photocopying and Record keeping

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor or project leadership

Other required skills

Effective communication skills, both oral and written

Honest and Trustworthy

Respectful and Team player

Ability to Multitask

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.