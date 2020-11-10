Position title: Office Assistant

Project: Afya Uzazi Nakuru/Baringo Program

Location: Nakuru, Kenya

Job Description

To provide basic support to Afya Uzazi Nakuru/Baringo Program Project staff in maintaining the office: including general cleaning, handling mail and receptionist services at the switchboard, maintaining orderly appearance and functioning of the reception and common areas. Provides general staff support as needed.

Responsibilities

Prepare coffee, tea, or other refreshments to staff and meetings and ensuring the meeting room is cleared thereafter.

In charge of making sure the printing/documentation/photocopying area is well organized and mail in the pigeonholes is well organized.

Monitors and ensures adequate cleaning of kitchens and washroom supplies.

Ensuring cleanliness of the offices, dusting of all computers and telephone heads.

Checks to see that all windows are closed rightly.

Ensure that all general public areas are neat and clean.

Handles pick-up and delivery of items for the office as required.

Assist in photocopying and scanning and maintaining the copier machines, notifying the Administrative Associate when service and supplies are required.

Assist in operating switchboard, directing incoming and outgoing calls as required by caller, determines the nature of the call, and decides on appropriate routing.

Assist in receiving and screening all incoming visitors in accordance with FHI 360’s security procedures to identify them and determine the nature of their visit. Keeps a log of all visitors showing their name, time of arrival, who they visited and time of departure.

Responds to general inquiries regarding Afya Uzazi Nakuru/Baringo Program.

Assist Admin in physical asset verification and tagging of assets.

Processing of DA1 Forms.

Ensure all invoices received are recorded, supporting documentation attached and forwarded to Finance.

Assist in the procurement process (requesting for quotations, attach supporting documentations forward for approval by management/Finance/Bid Evaluation Committee, confirmation of goods/service received against LPOs etc).

Support in updating stationery/sundries in the store, issuing of stationery to staff and preparation of list for re-order level.

Ensuring supplies received are put away in the store or distributed to the users accordingly.

Performs any other duties as assigned by the Finance Manager.

Qualifications

Clear speaking voice, neat and pleasant appearance.

Good understanding of basic grammar.

Ability to deal congenially and effectively with people, both in person and over the phone.

Ability to be consistently organized, diplomatic and conscientious.

Able to handle multiple tasks efficiently.

Able to report to work and maintain time schedule and work extra hours as needed.

Willing to learn, use and maintain office machines and assume responsibilities as skill increase.

Willingness and interest in supporting Afya Uzazi Nakuru/Baringo programs and goals.

Ability to perform all duties and responsibilities in a timely manner with minimal supervision.

Secondary school ‘O’ level graduate or equivalent years of relevant experience; plus, a minimum of three years working with a public or private organization as a receptionist.

Experience with switchboard equipment will be an added advantage.

Must have a valid certificate of good conduct valid within the year.

Prefer experience with medium-to-large sized international organization.

Experience must reflect knowledge, skills and abilities listed above.

How to apply

Please apply by clicking here