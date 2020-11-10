Position title: Office Assistant
Project: Afya Uzazi Nakuru/Baringo Program
Location: Nakuru, Kenya
Job Description
To provide basic support to Afya Uzazi Nakuru/Baringo Program Project staff in maintaining the office: including general cleaning, handling mail and receptionist services at the switchboard, maintaining orderly appearance and functioning of the reception and common areas. Provides general staff support as needed.
Responsibilities
- Prepare coffee, tea, or other refreshments to staff and meetings and ensuring the meeting room is cleared thereafter.
- In charge of making sure the printing/documentation/photocopying area is well organized and mail in the pigeonholes is well organized.
- Monitors and ensures adequate cleaning of kitchens and washroom supplies.
- Ensuring cleanliness of the offices, dusting of all computers and telephone heads.
- Checks to see that all windows are closed rightly.
- Ensure that all general public areas are neat and clean.
- Handles pick-up and delivery of items for the office as required.
- Assist in photocopying and scanning and maintaining the copier machines, notifying the Administrative Associate when service and supplies are required.
- Assist in operating switchboard, directing incoming and outgoing calls as required by caller, determines the nature of the call, and decides on appropriate routing.
- Assist in receiving and screening all incoming visitors in accordance with FHI 360’s security procedures to identify them and determine the nature of their visit. Keeps a log of all visitors showing their name, time of arrival, who they visited and time of departure.
- Responds to general inquiries regarding Afya Uzazi Nakuru/Baringo Program.
- Assist Admin in physical asset verification and tagging of assets.
- Processing of DA1 Forms.
- Ensure all invoices received are recorded, supporting documentation attached and forwarded to Finance.
- Assist in the procurement process (requesting for quotations, attach supporting documentations forward for approval by management/Finance/Bid Evaluation Committee, confirmation of goods/service received against LPOs etc).
- Support in updating stationery/sundries in the store, issuing of stationery to staff and preparation of list for re-order level.
- Ensuring supplies received are put away in the store or distributed to the users accordingly.
- Performs any other duties as assigned by the Finance Manager.
Qualifications
- Clear speaking voice, neat and pleasant appearance.
- Good understanding of basic grammar.
- Ability to deal congenially and effectively with people, both in person and over the phone.
- Ability to be consistently organized, diplomatic and conscientious.
- Able to handle multiple tasks efficiently.
- Able to report to work and maintain time schedule and work extra hours as needed.
- Willing to learn, use and maintain office machines and assume responsibilities as skill increase.
- Willingness and interest in supporting Afya Uzazi Nakuru/Baringo programs and goals.
- Ability to perform all duties and responsibilities in a timely manner with minimal supervision.
- Secondary school ‘O’ level graduate or equivalent years of relevant experience; plus, a minimum of three years working with a public or private organization as a receptionist.
- Experience with switchboard equipment will be an added advantage.
- Must have a valid certificate of good conduct valid within the year.
- Prefer experience with medium-to-large sized international organization.
- Experience must reflect knowledge, skills and abilities listed above.
