Position: Office Administrator
Location: Nairobi
Job description
We are looking for a reliable Office Administrator. They will undertake administrative tasks, ensuring the rest of the staff has adequate support to work efficiently.The ideal candidate will be competent in prioritizing and working with little supervision. They will be self-motivated and trustworthy. The office administrator ensures smooth running of our company’s offices and contributes in driving sustainable growth.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies
- Supervise administrative staff and divide responsibilities to ensure performance
- Manage agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for the upper management
- Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)
- Support budgeting and bookkeeping procedures
- Create and update records and databases with personnel, financial and other data
- Track stocks of office supplies and place orders when necessary
- Submit timely reports and prepare presentations/proposals as assigned
- Assist colleagues whenever necessary
Qualifications
- Outstanding customer service and management skills
- Proven experience as an office administrator, office assistant or relevant role
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities
- Excellent organizational and leadership skills
- Familiarity with office management procedures and basic accounting principles
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office and office management software (ERP etc.)
- Qualifications in secretarial studies will be an advantage
- High school diploma; BSc/BA in office administration or relevant field is preferred
- An average diploma in any businesss related course
- Must be 25 years old and above.
How to apply
If you meet the above requirements kindly send your C.V and cover letter to accounts@royalproperties.co.ke or info@royalproperties.co.ke before 20th November 2020