Position: Office Administrator

Location: Nairobi

Job description

We are looking for a reliable Office Administrator. They will undertake administrative tasks, ensuring the rest of the staff has adequate support to work efficiently.The ideal candidate will be competent in prioritizing and working with little supervision. They will be self-motivated and trustworthy. The office administrator ensures smooth running of our company’s offices and contributes in driving sustainable growth.

Responsibilities

Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies

Supervise administrative staff and divide responsibilities to ensure performance

Manage agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for the upper management

Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

Support budgeting and bookkeeping procedures

Create and update records and databases with personnel, financial and other data

Track stocks of office supplies and place orders when necessary

Submit timely reports and prepare presentations/proposals as assigned

Assist colleagues whenever necessary

Qualifications

Outstanding customer service and management skills

Proven experience as an office administrator , office assistant or relevant role

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities

Excellent organizational and leadership skills

Familiarity with office management procedures and basic accounting principles

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and office management software (ERP etc.)

Qualifications in secretarial studies will be an advantage

High school diploma; BSc/BA in office administration or relevant field is preferred

An average diploma in any businesss related course

Must be 25 years old and above.

How to apply

If you meet the above requirements kindly send your C.V and cover letter to accounts@royalproperties.co.ke or info@royalproperties.co.ke before 20th November 2020