Monday, November 23, 2020 – A prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has slammed Catholic bishops and Muslim leaders for opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Commenting on social media on Sunday, Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, said the issues being raised by a section of Catholic bishops and Muslim sheikhs were misinformed.

“Having read the misinformed rants from my Catholic Bishops and Muslim Sheikhs on the BBI, I now appreciate why our Constitution asserts that State and religion shall be separate.

“The ignorance our religious leaders spew over BBI and matters governance is nauseating,” Kaluma said.

Last week, Christian and Muslim community leaders urged the public to reject the BBI, claiming the document will claw back the gains made by the 2010 constitution.

Kaluma had hitherto reaffirmed that the BBI process will not be stopped by COVID-19 as the disease will never stop the world.

The Kenyan DAILY POST