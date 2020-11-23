Monday, November 23, 2020 – A blogger with links to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, has sensationally claimed that Deputy President, William Ruto, is battling a deadly disease and that is the reason he flew out to the United Arab Emirates last week to seek treatment.

In a tweet on Sunday, blogger, Abuga Makori, said Ruto travelled to Dubai to seek specialized treatment after local doctors diagnosed him with Mild Leukemia.

“Tangatanga will be first to tell us how Raila is sick, how they will send him to Bondo…. They won’t say Mzee Kibaki and many of us are struggling.

“Or even, that DP Ruto is actually suffering from MILD LEUKEMIA and he’s on treatment.

“I wish him quick recovery. He’ll be okay,” Abuga Claimed.

“It’s now not a secret, DP Ruto is battling with Mild Leukemia. This is why he’s out of the country for treatment. He was cleared by President Uhuru Kenyatta and NOT Joseph Kinyua. Quick recovery,” Abuga added

Leukemia is a group of blood cancers that usually begin in the bone marrow and result in high numbers of abnormal blood cells- mostly white blood cells.

Those white blood cells crowd out the red blood cells and platelets that your body needs to be healthy.

