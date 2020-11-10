Tuesday, 10 November 2020 – Prominent Nyeri businessman, Dr. Thuo Mathenge, has left tongues wagging after he acquired a chopper to ferry guests to his posh hotel, at a time that many business owners are complaining of financial hardships.

Hotel businesses have been badly affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but for Dr. Mathenge, he is making boss moves amid the pandemic.

Dr. Mathenge, who contested for the Nyeri Gubernatorial seat and lost, has several lucrative business ventures that include a lavish hotel called Bantu Africa Resort, which is located along the Nanyuki-Nairobi highway.

Here are photos of the billionaire launching his new chopper in the company of gospel singer Mary Lincoln.

The Kenyan DAILY POST