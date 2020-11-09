Monday, November 9, 2020 – An aggrieved passenger has taken to social media and shared photos of a rogue matatu driver who threatened passengers with a panga when they demanded to be taken to their final destination.

The driver of the matatu that belongs to Embassava Sacco started issuing threats after he dropped passengers on the way and when they confronted him, he turned violent.

He reportedly hit one of the passengers with a panga and then drove away.

Photos shared online show the driver holding a panga ready to attack whoever crossed his path.

NTSA was alerted after the photos went viral and it’s just a matter of time before the rogue driver is arrested.

