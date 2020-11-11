Wednesday, 11 November 2020 – The office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), has launched a manhunt for two suspects, who are wanted in connection with bank fraud charges.

A warrant of arrest was issued at Milimani Court on October 16th, 2020, after the suspects failed to appear in court.

The DCI on Wednesday stated that Gerald Gatheru Mwai, possessing ID/No. 23463386, and Gladys Mwara Kamau, of ID/No. 27293605, are wanted in connection with fraud and urged anyone with information that may lead to their arrest to contact DCI Headquarters or report to the nearest police station.

Fraud cases are on the rise in the country.

In August this year, 5 suspects were arrested in Kasarani with over 2,000 unregistered sim cards.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives raided an apartment in Kasarani where the suspects were engaging in Electronic Money Fraud.

