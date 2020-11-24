Tuesday, 24 November 2020 – Notorious young criminals, who had snatched a gun from a police officer in Mathare Slums, have been gunned down.

According to police sources, the thugs snatched the gun from a police officer last month, during a dramatic arrest of a suspect who had assaulted the area chief.

They reportedly attacked the law enforcers and managed to snatch a Ceska pistol from one of the officers.

When the situation became ugly, the police officers were forced to retreat.

The thugs have been using the stolen gun to terrorize innocent people in Mathare Slums and its environs, but on Monday night, under-cover cops stormed their hide-out and killed them like rats.

See photos from the scene of the crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST