Sunday, 22 November 2020 – A notorious lady thug escaped death by a whisker last night after she was caught in the act.

According to reports, the lady engages in house break-ins in Dandora, an estate known for a high level of crime.

Last year, the same lady busted with a stolen 43 inch TV, and despite being warned to stop the criminal activities, she continued breaking into people’s houses.

Last night, the lady almost lost her life as angry residents gave her a dog’s beating before she was rescued by patrol cops.

Here are photos of the shameless lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST