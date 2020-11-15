Sunday, November 15, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha, has dismissed the withdrawal of his human resource authority by the Public Service Commission, insisting that only President Uhuru Kenyatta can issue such an order.

Speaking yesterday, Magoha vowed to defy the order by PSC, saying only Uhuru can give him such an order.

“I thank all officers within the education sector for their diligence and continue to persuade the few who are left behind to join us in delivering for the Kenyan child as a team.”

“Unless otherwise directed by my appointing authority, I shall continue to perform all my duties and responsibilities with zeal and commitment and ensure that all officers in the Ministry of Education perform their duties for the benefit of the Kenyan child, parents and all education stakeholders,” Magoha stated.

On Friday, Magoha responded to PSC’s decision to delegate his duties to his Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang, after he insulted a senior education officer in Uasin Gishu.

While assessing the government’s desk project in Yumbisye Secondary School in Kitui Central, the CS regretted the incident where he was captured insulting a County Director of Education.

“I would like to state without any fear of contradiction that in my life, which is not very young and not very old, I have learned that nobody is perfect.

“If anybody has seen a perfect person, you should tell me that person. What drives me is practicing Christianity,” the CS stated.

He further advised all public servants and Kenyans to undertake their duties with zeal and passion.

Magoha added that God should be the central focus of any endeavour anyone sets their eyes on.

“What I want to tell you and those who have seen us elsewhere is that if you have a job to do please ensure that you do it and you do it in a timely manner.”

“Once you have done your best leave the rest to God,” Magoha said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST