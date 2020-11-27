Friday, November 27, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has hit the ground running with campaigns to popularize the proposed changes to the 2010 Constitution.

Speaking in Kilgoris town in Narok County, where he launched signature collection, Gideon said his party and its supporters were ready to tour the whole country collecting the signatures required to change the Constitution.

He noted that the plan to amend the Constitution was unstoppable.

He urged residents of Narok to support the process.

The Kanu chairman said he would tour all counties to popularise the proposed changes and related plans.

“We are not throwing away the 2010 Constitution.”

“We are only amending it, just enriching the document.”

“Each generation will come to say this is how we want to live and be governed and amend the Constitution to suit their needs,” said Gideon.

He urged residents to read the document and see the benefits they stood to get from it.

The youth, he noted, are some of the biggest beneficiaries of the suggested amendments.

“Read the document and you will see there are lots of benefits for everyone.”

“Read and you will realize you are better off with the amendments,” Gideon said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST