Monday, November 30, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at his critics, following his last-minute change of heart, over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Venting on social media, Ruto slammed one of the local dailies after it ran a story purporting that he had been cornered into supporting the BBI report.

“Cornered?? Not as easy as you think my friends.”

“Scaling the stairs while chewing gum we do without a problem.”

“It’s never too late to do the right thing.”

“Tremendous progress achieved.”

“Consensus on remaining issues and process so as to have non-divisive vote best option,” stated Ruto.

He reiterated his previous stand of having a consensus in some of the contentious issues contained in the report after he appeared to endorse it on Saturday.

Ruto had previously opposed the constitutional reforms stating that the report should focus on all Kenyans instead of few political leaders.

But his change of heart has left his supporters confused and his camp divided right in the middle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST