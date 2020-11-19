Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Education CS Prof. George Magoha has revealed that the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is working to put in place measures to cover hospital bills for students who contract Covid-19.

Speaking on an inspection tour in West Pokot, Magoha reiterated that students would remain in school, and assured parents and teachers of the Government’s support with regards to medical expenses.

“We are going to take a firm position as the Government, that as children are treated in hospital, Covid-19 must be covered as well,” Magoha stated.

He further commended Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for putting in place an insurance cover for teachers to seek treatment for Covid-19.

This comes after the Government, through the Teachers Service Commission announced that 337,000 government-employed teachers will receive full medical cover under the Commission’s medical scheme for Coronavirus-related ailments, a move that was commended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The DP urged NHIF to extend a similar cover to its members, especially students, who are set to resume school in January.

The Kenyan DAILY POST