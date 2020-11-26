Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her Deputy, Peter Ndambiri, have struck a deal to end their infighting for the sake of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In the deal, the two agreed to back BBI and rally residents behind it.

Ndambiri has been accusing his boss of trying to hide behind BBI to evade accountability after MCAs tried to upstage her through impeachment only for the governor to be saved by the senate.

The deputy governor has also accused the county boss of discrimination in development, arguing that MCAs critical of the governor have been denied development funds as one way to punish them.

But all that is now water under the bridge, thanks to the BBI, as the two leaders have vowed to go the extra mile to ensure the report sees the light of day.

