Friday, 27 November 2020 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two notorious fraudsters involved in a gold scam syndicate.

The suspects, Jackson Maina and Awuyene Mbombo, were arrested after detectives raided their house in Nairobi’s Lavington estate.

The officers were acting on a tip-off after the fraudsters conned a foreigner millions of shillings.

The suspects masquerade as directors of a company called Airlink Freight Limited.

Detectives seized four metal boxes containing fake gold nuggets, assorted stamps and gold melting equipment.

The suspects will be charged in court on Monday.

