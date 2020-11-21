Saturday, 21 November 2020 – Larry Madowo resumed his job at the BBC, 3 months ago, after taking a one year break.

Madowo had taken a break to study at the prestigious Columbia University through a scholarship.

After he resumed his lucrative job, he was moved from his position as BBC Africa Business Editor to a correspondent of the international giant media house in the United States of America.

On Friday, Madowo was over the moon after he anchored the news on BBC World News America for the first time.

The skilled TV journalist couldn’t hide his joy after getting the rare privilege of presenting the news to the world.

He shared a photo in the studio on his Twitter page and captioned it, “I’m anchoring BBC World News America for the first time today. It’s a busy show for a busy world”

He also shared a short video on his Twitter page and captioned it, “For everyone from a small village like me who thought some dreams are too big for you, here is your answer”

