Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), on Tuesday, hit back at Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, over the garbage menace in the city.

This is after Sonko faulted the General Badi-led outfit for the heaps of garbage witnessed in some Nairobi estates.

“Nairobi Super Governor who is also the President of the Republic of Kenya and commander in chief of Defence forces Uhuru Kenyatta and Saddam Hussein (referring to General Badi) really overworking in Pipeline Embakasi South Constituency.

“Keep up with the good job,” he sarcastically stated as he shared a picture of garbage at Pipeline estate.

But in a quick rejoinder, NMS alleged that the heaps of garbage were a result of saboteurs adding that they were working to ensure collection of the dirt.

“As saboteurs and detractors heap garbage on timelines, NMS and the people of Nairobi desirous and fully cognizant of their role in a clean environment are at work each day 3000 tonnes against meager kilos collected in the past closer to a clean city, a green city,” the organisation fired back.

The county government and NMS have been at odds over the provision of services in Nairobi with the garbage contracts still under Sonko’s administration.

In a previous statement, NMS disclosed that it had increased its daily garbage collection capacity from 1,000 tonnes to 3,000 across Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST