Sunday, November 22, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Boss, Mohammed Badi, has been ordered to pay Ksh 200,000 fine, to a private hospital in Nairobi.

Reports indicated that county officers had stormed Scion Healthcare Limited and arrested its administrator and accountant.

As a result, Badi, alongside the landlord of the building on which the hospital is housed in Eastleigh, was ordered to pay Scion’s proprietor, Augustine Kinyua, the money.

The proprietor told the court that the landlord, Peter Maina, was hell-bent on kicking him out of the premises.

He further claimed that Maina’s quest was halted by the rent tribunal before he sought other means of getting him out of the premises.

Kinyua further noted that the landlord conspired with Nairobi County officials to kick him out over rent raw.

He detailed that Maina lodged a complaint with the county’s Health Department claiming that the hospital was a health hazard in the area.

In his ruling, Justice Antony Murima noted that public servants should serve the public good and not get entangled in personal vendetta.

“State organs, State officers and public officers serve the larger public good.”

“They must resist the temptation of being used to settle personal vendetta between private individuals or entities,” stated the judge.

The two were also directed to settle the case bills incurred by the firm.

