Thursday, November 12, 2020 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Boss, Major General Mohamed Badi, has sought the help of the National Police Service in dealing with what he termed as ‘deliberate littering of city estates’

Badi’s deputy, Kang’ethe Thuku, yesterday convened a meeting with police bosses from all the Nairobi sub-counties to discuss the garbage menace.

The police were directed to be vigilant and come up with punitive measures against those found littering within the county.

“NMS DDG Kang’ethe Thuku hosts a consultative meeting with National Government Administration Officers, National Police Service on Garbage management in Nairobi.”

“The officers drawn from all 17 Sub-counties will oversee enforcement with punitive measures to be taken against litterers,” read a statement from NMS.

This comes after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Badi, over streets that were littered with garbage.

Sonko, who has fallen out with Badi, shared a photo of a section of Pipeline Estate in Embakasi South Constituency, showing heaps of rotting garbage piled outside residential houses.

NMS on Tuesday, November 10, responded to Sonko’s comments, citing sabotage in the increased incidences of littered streets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST