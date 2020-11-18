Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Matatus have now exactly two weeks to vacate Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Boss, General Mohammed Badi, issued a two-week deadline within which matatus operating in the Central Business District (CBD) are expected to vacate in a bid to decongest the city.

In the notice, NMS stated that the ban on the vehicles would take effect on December 1, 2020.

Already, the construction of several bus terminus is nearing completion.

PSVs plying Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road (Kawangware, Kikuyu, Kibera, Lang’ata, Rongai, Kiserian) will terminate at Green Park, known to many as Railways Club.

Vehicles plying along Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande and Limuru roads, will have their bus terminus at Fig Tree in Ngara.

On the other hand, a terminus at the junction of Bunyala and Workshop Road is under construction and will serve PSVs from Mombasa Road (South B, South C, Industrial Area, Imara Daima, Athi River, Kitengela, Machakos).

The Muthurwa Terminus is expected to remain as is to serve PSVs from Jogoo and Lusaka roads.

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is also expected to be operational soon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST