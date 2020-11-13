Friday, November 13, 2020 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has clarified orders given to police, who were tasked to implement punitive measures against Nairobi residents and firms who dump garbage illegally.

A notice by NMS issued in November 2020 detailed that a team will enforce measures that are stipulated in the Nairobi City County Solid Waste Management Act 2015 section 36 (2 and 3).

The law says that any person who dumps or allows waste disposal in any premises, land or any other place not approved for such disposal is liable to a fine not exceeding Ksh 200,000.

It adds that the default penalty is imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.

“Every household, business and individuals should be responsible for the waste they generate,” the notice issued by NMS stated.

This development comes days after NMS sought the aid of the National Police Service (NPS) in dealing with what it termed as ‘deliberate littering of city estates’

The team comprises police, administrators and NMS officers drawn from all the 17 sub-counties of Nairobi.

Badi’s team and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s camp have been embroiled in a bitter war over garbage mounds in different city estates.

Sonko criticized Badi for allowing garbage to pile up while NMS hit back blaming Sonko for failing to pay garbage contractors.

