Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – Leading PR and rating firm Avance Media and Africa Youth Awards have announced the 5th annual publication of the list of 100 most influential young African for 2020.

The list is curated to recognize young Africans for their outstanding contributions towards the development of Africa in a diverse range of fields.

Kenya was not left behind, we were well represented by Njugush.

Everyone knows how deep the struggle was for him to make it in the industry and make money out of what he is passionate about.

Good work does not go unrecognized and this has motivated a lot of Kenyans, both young and old folks.

Here are names of more Kenyans who made it in the list;

Boniface Mwangi. [Activist]

Betty Kyallo. [Journalist]

Charlot Magayi. [Mukuru Stoves]

Edith Kimani. [DW]

Ogutu Okudo. [Springrock Group]

Umra Omar. [Safari Doctors]

Victor Wanyama. [Montreal Impact]

The Kenyan DAILY POST