Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – A Lagos based socialite identified as, Pretty Mike, is the talk of the town after he attended a friend’s wedding with his 6 pregnant girlfriends.

The young man stole the show during the wedding after he introduced each of the pregnant ladies to guests before rubbing their growing bellies.

He was rocking a dapper pink suit while his baby mamas rocked matching silver outfits.

Mike is said to be a young wealthy businessman who has invested in the club business.

He is popular in Nigerian showbiz circles thanks to his fancy lifestyle.

See photo and video of his 6 pregnant girlfriends.

