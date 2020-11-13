Friday, November 13, 2020 – KANU Secretary-General, Nick Salat and Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to allow the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to be amended further.

Speaking on Friday, Tolgos said leaders who want the document to be amended are not sincere and want to disrupt the process.

Tolgos said the BBI committee allowed all Kenyans to present their views and the report is currently in its final stages before Kenyans go to a referendum.

“There are leaders who clearly said in media interviews that they will never support the document.

“It is the same leaders who are now demanding for more time to go through the document and are proposing changes.

“This amounts to doublespeak.

“They should just state their position and stop confusing the masses,” Tolgos said.

On his part, Salat accused Deputy President William Ruto of trying to frustrate BBI by pushing for new ideas to be added in the document.

“As champions of this report, we have to be very cautious to avert any possibility of the process being hijacked by individuals who had opposed the report from the onset,” Mr Salat said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST