Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Three months after President Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Health to make public all the tenders procured by Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), following the Covid-19 millionaires scandal, the agency has complied.

KEMSA, which was at the centre of the publicized scandal, has finally published a list of all companies that were awarded contracts in the scandal that cost the country upwards of Ksh7.8 billion.

According to the list published on Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP), several companies were awarded the contracts, with some pocketing over Ksh150 million in the process.

The list shows all the companies that were awarded contracts in the competitive process, including those that may not have committed a crime.

The president had issued two directives including the public listing of all companies involved in the tenders as well as a second-order to the investigative agencies to expedite the criminal investigation and present a report within 21 days.

KEMSA, however, made the list public three months after the Head of State made the order and Investigative agencies did not make public their findings on the probe.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) which investigated the theft of the Covid-19 billions found out that a total of 12 companies were awarded tenders worth Ksh3 billion, to supply items that were not covered in KEMSA’s budget as of June 4, 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST