Tuesday, 17 November 2020 – Besides being one of the most prominent Kenyan male TV journalists, KTN’s senior anchor, Ben Kitili, is also a farmer.

Kitili understands that it’s not good to put your eggs in one basket in the modern world due to the shaky business environment and so, he is involved in the lucrative farming business.

When he is not busy on the screens interviewing guests and reading news, he gets his hands dirty on the farm.

Kitili has a farm in Kitui County where he is mainly involved in goat farming.

The skilled TV journalist revealed in a past interview that he has plans of setting up a ranch in the future.

Here’s a sneak peek into his farm in Kitui County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST