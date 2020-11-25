Wednesday, November 25, the 2020 – National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, against attempting to reopen the 2007-08 post-election violence cases.

On Monday, DCI boss, George Kinoti, said his office is ready to go for PEV perpetrators, a move that sparked hue and cry from the Rift Valley leaders.

In a statement issued by NCIC chairman Samuel Kobia on Tuesday, the commission said that there was no need to reopen the cases as this would end up creating fresh tension and mistrust among communities affected by the violence.

“The victims agree that what they went through was painful but they have healed and forgiven each other and there is no need to go back there again,” Kobia said.

He also said that the commission was keen to build on the unity and forgiveness that the affected communities had reached after the bloody 2007 elections.

“As the country heads to the proposed referendum, we are keenly monitoring the situation to make sure that the nine issues identified in the BBI report are attained,” he said.

