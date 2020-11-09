Monday, November 9, 2020 – Nakuru County Assembly is currently mourning one of the members of the assembly who died of a covid-19 related illness.

Announcing on Monday, Nakuru County Assembly speaker said Hell Gate’s MCA John Njuguna had succumbed to the virus.

Njuguna, who was commonly referred to as Wa Sussy, died while undergoing treatment at Nakuru Nursing Home.

He was taken to the hospital last Friday after developing complications and was put in the Intensive Care Unit.

His family, close friends, and MCAs gathered at Nakuru Nursing Home before his body was taken to the Umash Funeral Home, Nakuru.

His death comes as Nakuru Assembly remains closed, following confirmed cases of the virus.

Nakuru is among the counties that have been heavily affected by the virus.

On Thursday,68 KCSE candidates from Bahati Girls Secondary in Nakuru tested positive for coronavirus, with one admitted to hospital.

Nakuru Health executive Gichuki Kariuki said five teachers at the school also tested positive and have been kept in isolation together with the 67 girls.

