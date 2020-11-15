Sunday, November 15, 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to desist from forcing Kenyans to pass Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking during a burial in Kitale on Saturday, Sakaja urged Uhuru and Raila to allow for a consensus, so that all Kenyans can make their input on the document.

“Sometimes hata maneno ya mwenda wazimu inaweza kuwa ya muhimu.

“Everyone should be brought on board,”’ Sakaja said.

On Friday, Raila declared that there would be no substantial changes to the document despite insistence by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, that the document must be opened up for further scrutiny.

Raila said the report contains views of a majority of Kenyans, suggesting that the disgruntled interest groups can choose to support or oppose it at the referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST