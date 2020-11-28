Saturday, November 28, 2020 – Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader, Peter Imwatok, has asked police to beef up the security of MCAs after some claimed their lives are in danger after they tabled a motion to impeach Governor Mike Sonko.

Addressing the press on Friday, Imwatok claimed many MCAs feared for their lives after five of them received a threatening message for supporting Sonko’s impeachment.

“This morning, there was a message being given outside the county assembly that by the end of next week before the delivery of this motion, five MCAs will have met their father in heaven,” he said.

“Our members are scared to the bone and that is why many cannot even attempt to join us while we address the media because they don’t want to be seen.”

Imwatok called upon Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai, to take up the matter and provide security during this period.

“We (MCAs) want the IG and other security agencies to take this matter very seriously. The lives of MCAs matter regardless of which house business they choose to undertake,” He said

