Friday, November 27, 2020 – A member of the Nairobi County Assembly has revealed that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will not survive the impeachment motion because his fate has been sealed by the powers that be.

The MCA, who sought anonymity for fear of reprisals from his seniors, said the impeachment was planned at State House with the blessings of President Uhuru.

The MCA said Sonko dug his own grave when he refused to sign money to fund the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS), which is a pet project of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“His refusal to give NMS funds has angered many,” the MCA said.

The legislator said that many had to sign the impeachment motion for refusing to append their signature would amount to “political suicide’.

A close ally of Sonko also said that the governor had stepped on the toes of ‘big shots” and the impeachment was brought to tame him.

On Thursday, Embakasi Ward MCA, Michael Ogada, tabled a motion to impeach Sonko over corruption and gross violation of the constitution.

