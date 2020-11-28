Saturday, November 28, 2020 – Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has stated that he is ready to go home if his impeachment motion before the Nairobi County Assembly sails through.

On Thursday, Embakasi Ward MCA, Michael Ogada, tabled a motion of impeachment against Sonko over the Sh37.2 billion county budget.

Ogada wants Sonko ejected based on four charges, including gross violation of the Constitution.

However, Sonko has remained defiant after he took to Twitter to state that he is not afraid of any outcome.

“I’m ready to go home as I said before there’s life after politics. My father was not a politician,” Sonko said.

Sonko claimed that he did not need to be saved from the process, an indication that the governor had lost hope.

“I don’t need to be saved, I will stand firm like the Senate when they were dealing with the County Revenue Bill,” he said.

“I will not, I shall not and I’m not going to append my signature to give funds to an illegal entity.”

So far, 86 out of 122 MCAs have appended their signatures in support of the motion, which has the blessing of the Head of State and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

