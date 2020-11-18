Wednesday November 18, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has left many Kenyans shocked after hurling unprintable insults at Standard Media Group over the “The Wailing Governor” headline appearing in their newspaper.

In his tweet, Sonko expressed disappointment in the publication, stating that they were focusing on less important issues at a time the country is fighting a coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Moi-owned publication carried a story on how Sonko has been reduced from a County boss to a toothless bulldog, with no powers.

“KUMANINA ZENU GAZETI NI ZA KUFUNGA NYAMA. Instead of using taxpayers’ money to give free masks and sanitizers to the public during this COVID-19 period you are busy buying headlines against me. SHAME ON YOU KUMANYOKO NYINYI SIKU YENU ITAFIKA” reads Governor Sonko’s explosive tweet.

On Monday, a frustrated Sonko declared that he will no longer tolerate intimidation tactics from his political detractors, adding that he is ready to die for upholding the Constitution of Kenya in executing the duties of his office.

The governor accused the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) of threats and intimidation against him and his team.

