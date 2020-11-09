Monday, November 9, 2020 – Two kids who were reported missing last week in Kirinyaga County have been found dead in river Sagana.

The kids went missing after they went to the shop with their mother, Eva Wangui.

Eva and her kids didn’t return home after going to the shop.

She was found the next day far from her home.

According to reports, she was mentally challenged and couldn’t tell the whereabouts of her kids.

Eva’s brother reported the matter to the police, who launched a manhunt for the missing kids.

Posters were circulated on social media to help in the search of the two innocent souls before their bodies were discovered in river Sagana by the locals.

The mother of the two boys, who won a Beauty pageant competition in Nyeri County some years back, is said to have fallen into depression.

Police are investigating whether she could be behind the heinous act.

Here are photos of the deceased kids whose bodies were discovered in river Sagana by the locals.

Here’s the mother of the two boys.

