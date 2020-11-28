Sometimes back in 2015, my cousin Merabel moved in with me in Nairobi after she joined the University of Nairobi in January. Merabel was an orphan and so I decided to help her by providing a roof under her head to cut the housing cost she was likely to incur.

Weeks after Merabel moved in, she grew close to my husband that the two even created nicknames for one another. Normally, once a woman sees this she normally sets boundaries or ring fences their man from falling into another woman’s arms however I saw no problem with that because to me, my husband was only trying to relate well with one of my relative.

One day, I was on my way to the market when a neighbour approached me to tell me that she had been seeing my husband together with my cousin in night clubs almost every day. I was so shocked by what the neighbour told me but since I had no proof to confront the two, I decided to stay silent and act like everything was okay.

However I knew I had to find out what was happening behind my back, I scoured the internet to look for ways to catch the two red handed. Luckily, I stumbled upon Doctor Mugwenu’s website and acquired his contact information.

I hurriedly made a call to him through +254740637248 and he asked me to see him at his herbal shop. When I got there, he made a few consultations for me and then revealed to me that my husband had been drugging me in order to sleep with my cousin. To avoid this from happening, he gave me a piece of thread and instructed me to tie it and place it under my cousin’s bed to teach the two a lesson.

That day, I went back home and did as I was told, at around 1:00 pm, my husband and cousin got stuck naked as the two tried to sleep together as usual. They were all ashamed of their actions and asked me for forgiveness. I left my husband and got re- married to a loyal man.

Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers works within 24 hours mostly happening the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from wining court cases, winning lotteries, promotion at work, enhancing failing business, and protection of family’s property such as land.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as ulcers, TB, typhoid, syphilis, hypertension, gonorrhoea, epilepsy etc. Many others who have been assisted by Doctor Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

He also solves life problems that include; love issues, saves marriages, stops cheating in relationships, and enhances a couple’s sexual life.

Doctor Mugwenu not only offers traditional healing and herbal services, he is also a self-professed spell caster with powers to fight off demons, get rid of bad scary dreams, protects haunted houses, breaking voodoo spells and many others.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

For more information and enquiries, you can reach him through:

Call: +254740637248

Email:mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Or visit his website on http//mugwenudoctors.com