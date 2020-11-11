Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr, has been ranked as the best performing Senator in the country, by poll star Infotrak.

The survey gave Kilonzo a score of 66.4%, placing him ahead of his senate colleagues.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, scooped second position with a 58.8% score.

Samburu Senator, Steven Lelegwe, took third place with 57.2%, Kwale Senator Issa Juma Boy with 55.4%, and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala with 54.8%, took the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Isiolo Senator, Fatuma Dullo, was the only woman among the top ten senators at position six with a 54.6% score.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot (52.8%), Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (52.6%), Murang’a Senator Irnungu Kang’ata and Senate Majority Leader, Samuel Poghisio (52.1%), concluded the top ten list.

The Kenyan DAILY POST