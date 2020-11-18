Wednesday November 18, 2020 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., has joined other Kenyans in castigating MPs after they demanded an emergency helicopter to airlift them when they need urgent medical attention.

On Tuesday, while eulogising Matungu MP, Justus Murunga ,who died of COVID-19, MPs demanded to have access to a hotline number that will connect them to a standby helicopter to evacuate them to a well-equipped hospital in case of an emergency.

The matter was brought up by MP for Kwanza, Ferdinand Wanyonyi, who also demanded that the same be done for a well-equipped ambulance for the legislators, in case they need emergency treatment, while in Nairobi.

Reacting to the demand, Mutula said it is a shame for MPs to demand a chopper yet doctors and health workers in the country are dying for lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

“We (the MPs) are demanding for helicopter evacuation, while my friends in KMPDU are asking for allowances and Protective gear for doctors trying to save COVID patients. We deserve the vitriol directed at us by the Public!,” Mutula wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST