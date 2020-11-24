Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., has lashed out at the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, for attempting to reopen the 2007-08 post-election violence cases.

On Monday, Kinoti, who addressed the press at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, pledged to prepare a watertight case against the 2007/08 Post-Election violence perpetrators after receiving statements from some of the victims from Rift Valley.

The DCI boss exuded confidence in the collection of evidence saying police will prepare a watertight case that criminal elements will find too difficult to escape.

“We will carry the bible and swear before the court saying that this person killed that person and grabbed his land,” he said.

Commenting about Kinoti’s move, Mutula wondered why the State security organs failed to find any evidence in 2008 to try the perpetrators, only to turn around now and claim they are preparing a watertight case against the offenders.

“The re-opening of these cases on account of threats to individuals must be interrogated.

“When it was convenient, the State set up a task force which found no evidence to prosecute anyone in the 2007-8 violence,” Kilonzo tweeted.

