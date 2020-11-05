Thursday, November 5, 2020 – With the 2022 General Elections fast approaching, former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama has revealed Deputy President William Ruto’s secret plan to tilt the votes in his favour when the time comes.

Speaking in Machakos over the weekend, Muthama revealed that he is now Ruto’s chief campaigner and has proposed a number of moves to the DP which will see them beat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to win the presidency.

According to Muthama, Rift Valley and Central are perceived to be behind Ruto and all he needs to do is to retain the support by intensifying visits to Mt. Kenya against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s wishes.

The DP has also to avoid any major political blunders for the next 2 years that could jeopardize his chances of succeeding Uhuru.

However, he warned the DP not to bank on Kikuyu votes 100% as things may change very soon with the looming BBI referendum which is backed by Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He assured Ruto’s supporters not to waver as they have a ruthless plan B in their efforts to secure the presidency come what may.

The Kenyan DAILY POST