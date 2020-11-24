Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the identity of the criminals, whom the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wants to send to jail, after he ordered the reopening of 2007-08 post-election violence cases on Monday.

DCI George Kinoti, who addressed a press conference outside DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Monday, vowed to ensure all perpetrators of 2007 -08 post-election bloodshed are brought to justice.

During the presser, Kinoti met with victims of the Kiambaa Church Massacre, where goons, who had links with Deputy President William Ruto, torched a church and burned 35 women and children to ashes.

Mutahi in a coded message on Twitter welcomed the reopening of the cases saying “every dog has its day”.

He further stated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report will heal what happened in 2007 after goons allied to former President Mwai Kibaki fought with those of opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

“EVERY DOG has its DAY. Kinoti is JUST bringing CLOSURE to 2007. Who BURNT the KIAMBAA Church for instance? The HEALING is in BBI,” Mutahi wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST