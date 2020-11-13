Friday, November 13, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, on Thursday condemned the ‘News Gang’ team on Citizen TV for questioning President Uhuru Kenyatta’s commitment to a consensus in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

The News Gang comprises journalists Linus Kaikai, Joe Ageyo, Francis Gachuiri, Ivyonne Okwara and Jamila Mohamed.

The journalists asked why the president did not detail how consensus will be built in the BBI to amend parts of the constitution in his State of the Nation speech on Thursday.

Gachuiri said he was expecting the President to discuss more on the consensus issue during the address.

“I would have expected that consensus is about agreeing and bridging the divide but that word consensus is turning out to be something different because there are various interpretations of what consensus is in so far as our politicians and leaders,’ Gachuiri said.

In a fierce response, Mutahi accused the team of being ignorant and bringing bar talk on national television.

“The news gang is at it again. Exchanging ignorance and doing bar talk on National TV. Constitutional Consensus is not concurrence. If you agree to disagree, is that consensus or is it concurrence? A little reading will help this group of ignoramus,” Mutahi stated on his Twitter page.

