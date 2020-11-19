Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Chaos erupted in different cities in Uganda on Wednesday afternoon, after police arrested presidential candidate and pop star, Bobi Wine, while addressing his supporters.

Bobi Wine’s supporters, who mainly consists of young people, took to the streets and engaged police in running battles while demanding his immediate release.

Police fired live bullets and left scores dead while others sustained serious injuries.

As Ugandan youths fight for change, Museveni’s arrogant daughter, Natasha, is busy campaigning for her aging father, who has been in power for 36 years.

She posted photos rocking a campaign t-shirt that was plastered with her father’s image with the words, ‘’Yoweri Museveni For President.’’

