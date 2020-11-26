Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has questioned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s honesty after he claimed that he learned of the plan to revive the 2007-08 post-election violence cases through the media.

Uhuru, who was speaking at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) when he launched the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection exercise on Wednesday, said reopening of the 2007 PEV cases was ill-advised and could polarise the country.

The President also slammed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, for trying to reopen the cases and urged him to “think before he acts”.

Reacting to Uhuru’s statement, Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Uhuru was trying to save his face following the backlash from a section of politicians who warned against opening old wounds.

“The president said he learned about DCI Kinoti’s PEV press conference by reading newspapers, really? Either the deep state is deeper than the president or the system is running a parallel government.

“If only ‘kurukwa’ was a human being. A lesson for all public servants. Beware,” Murkomen said.

