Monday, November 9, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has joined leaders in congratulating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for accepting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to be amended to accommodate more views.

Raila, who was meeting pastoralist communities in Nairobi on Monday, said BBI will be amended to incorporate views of all Kenyans.

This is in stark contrast to what his allies like Siaya County Senator James Orengo were declaring.

Raila’s allies had said the document was not subject to amendments and will be adopted as it is.

Raila’s move has attracted praise from Murkomen, a close ally of Deputy President Wiliam Ruto, who has insisted the document should be amended to accommodate pastoralists, Devolutionists, hustlers, Judiciary among others

“Well done. Glad you’ve rescinded your earlier hardline position that BBI won’t be amended.

“Now let’s amend the document to capture concerns of pastoralists, Devolutionists, Judiciary, etc then pass BBI by consensus.

“We don’t want a US vs THEM attitude.

“Let’s reason together as Kenyans,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST