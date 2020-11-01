Sunday, November 1, 2020 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report will be passed as it is and there will be no changes that will be made to the document as proposed by Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto has been calling for a consensus on the document saying the report excluded some Kenyans like farmers, Boda Bodas operators, and Mama Mbogas.

But Murathe, a critic of the DP, says the group and every other Kenyan has had enough time to have their views included in the document and should now accept it in its current state.

Murathe, a close confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said that the document will not be reopened, telling those calling for dialogue to “forget as there is no room for reopening the document.

The former Gatanga MP painted an image of a process that has no reverse gear, saying that what remains is the document being framed by Parliament and Attorney General and transformed into a legal document.

“That will not happen. This thing has been out there for two years. There was the first report before the validation, where people were asked if there was anything they wanted to be changed,” Murathe told a local daily on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST